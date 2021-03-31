Two men charged after loaded handgun found in vehicle in Abbotsford

Pair from Abbotsford and Mission both have several prior charges

Zoltan Losier (left) of Abbotsford and Kyle Kollman of Mission have been charged after a loaded handgun was allegedly found in the vehicle they were in on March 27 in Abbotsford.

Two men have been charged after Abbotsford Police officers located a gun and drugs in their vehicle on Saturday, March 27.

Sgt. Judy Bird said, on that day, officers responded at 7:41 a.m. to the 1200 block of Bowman Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Bird said officers located a heavily damaged vehicle with two men sleeping inside, and they noticed that the passenger had drugs– believed to be methamphetamine – on his lap.

The men were awoken, and police also found a loaded .45 calibre handgun in the vehicle, Bird said.

Zoltan Losier, 29, of Abbotsford and Kyle Robert Kollman, 34, of Mission have both been charged with possessing a restricted firearm with ammunition and failing to comply with a court order.

Both have been released on bail pending their next court appearances.

Losier currently has seven other charges before the courts from March 2019, with his trial scheduled to begin June 8 in Abbotsford. He faces four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of occupying a vehicle with a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing counterfeit money.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a public notice in December 2019, saying that Losier was on the run and two warrants were issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court on those charges. He was arrested in January 2020 after a brief foot chase with police.

Losier is also still facing charges from November 2020 for driving while disqualified and driving while prohibited.

Kollman also has prior charges still before the courts, including driving while prohibited from May 2020 and theft under $5,000 from December 2020.

He also has several prior convictions for offences including theft, possessing body armour without a permit, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breaching his probation, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

