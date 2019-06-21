Two men arrested in connection with murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

IHIT says the men were arrested June 21

Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Bhavkiran Dhesi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday (June 21).

The men, IHIT said, were arrested Friday afternoon.

Dhesi’s body was found in a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, 2017.

Three people have already been charged in connection with the August 2017 death of teenager Dhesi.

Harjot Singh Deo, along with his mother Manjit Kaur Deo and his older sister Inderdeep Kaur Deo have all been charged and have each appeared in court.

Harjot Deo, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi’s death; his sister is also charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

Manjit Deo, 53, is charged with “accessory after the fact to murder.” She was granted bail on June 14.

Justice Heather MacNaughton made the ruling regarding Manjit Kaur Deo, during proceedings at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

MacNaughton imposed a $500,000 surety, and ordered conditions including that Deo, 53, have no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister, as well as no contact with her son, Harjot Singh Deo, or daughter, Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

