Two men arrested during break-in at Abbotsford high school

Police capture two suspects, ages 32 and 42, at W. J. Mouat Secondary

Two men were arrested yesterday (Monday) during a break-in at an Abbotsford high school.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said a security guard at W. J. Mouat Secondary – located in at 32355 Mouat Drive in central Abbotsford – alerted police after seeing someone inside the school at about 2:40 a.m.

Police arrived with a K9 unit, and the security guard let them into the building.

One of the suspects rounded a corner and began running away but was chased and captured by the police dog. He was immediately arrested and was taken to hospital for treatment of a superficial dog bite.

The second suspect was located in a school washroom.

Bird said it appears the two men, ages 32 and 42, had been attempting to steal laptop computers.

They are scheduled to appear in court today on break-and-enter charges.

