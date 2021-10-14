Two men arrested after stolen property, drugs found in Penhold

Two Central Alberta men were charged with multiple offences after RCMP found stolen property and fentanyl in Penhold.

Two Central Alberta men were charged with multiple offences after RCMP found stolen property and fentanyl in Penhold.

After a week-long investigation, RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team (SADCRT) and Innisfail RCMP arrested two men on Sept. 24 for allegedly possessing stolen property exceeding $5,000, as well as cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth.

Police officers working in Innisfail, observed a pick-up truck hauling a flat deck trailer. Checks on the trailer indicated it was stolen from Sylvan Lake.

The vehicle was monitored until the driver pulled into a gas station in Penhold. RCMP entered the gas station and placed the driver under arrest. The suspect attempted to flee by running out of the store, however, was caught a short distance away.

A second suspect, a passenger in the pick-up, was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a pickup truck stolen out of Penhold, a flat deck trailer worth $20,000, stolen out of Sylvan Lake, hydraulic fittings, and a converted utility trailer containing unique tools worth $100,000, stolen out of Innisfail, were recovered and returned to their owners.

A 35-year-old Red Deer man and a 42-year-old Lacombe man were charged with many offences, including possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, possessing a controlled substance, and failing to comply with a release order.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 22.

RCMP are asking anyone who has more information to contact their nearest RCMP detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Smithers Interior News