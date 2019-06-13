Two men arrested after cash, drugs, valuables found in Burnaby condos

Part of a six-month probe into alleged drug ring in Lower Mainland

On May 30, 2019 investigators executed search warrants at two separate buildings in Burnaby. (Burnaby RCMP handout)

Two men have been arrested in connection to a mid-level drug ring operating out of two condo buildings in Burnaby.

RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the arrests were result of a six-month probe that involved cities across the Lower Mainland.

On May 30, investigators executed search warrants at two separate buildings – one near Metrotown Mall and the other near Brentwood Town Centre – where fentanyl, cocaine, $50,000 cash, two vehicles and jewellery was seized.

Charges have not been laid.

