Two men accused of killing Hells Angel in South Surrey appear in court

Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of a drive-thru lane where one man was shot and killed. (File photo)

The two young men accused of killing a Hells Angel in South Surrey last August made a brief appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday.

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong, both born in 1998, are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Suminder ‘Ali’ Grewal, 43.

The accused appeared in court via CCTV video Wednesday morning, and were adjourned to return – again by video – on Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Wearing orange prison garb, the two men said little when they were told of their new appearance date.

Grewal was shot dead at 9:20 a.m., Aug. 2, while he was sitting in his Dodge Viper in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre’s Starbucks drive-thru. The laneway runs between Starbucks and Envision Financial in the 3000-block of 152 Street.

According to police, two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot. Powery-Hooker and De Jong were arrested that day.