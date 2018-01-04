Two local men charged for armed robberies in Langley

Two local men have been charged in relation to three armed robberies that took place over a two-day span in Langley.

The first robbery took place on Dec. 5 at the Panago Pizza in North Langley. Two men wearing masks and carrying what appeared to be a firearm, robbed the restaurant of a small amount of cash.

On Dec. 6, the McDonald’s in the 21500 block of Fraser Highway was robbed of approximately $2,000 by two men with what appeared to be a shotgun.

Later that day, the Race Trac gas station was robbed by only one male but with similar circumstances.

Investigators from Langley RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit identified two individuals they believed to be involved in the robberies and executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Langley. Danny Houben, 22, and Tyler Castonguay, 26, were arrested and charges have been approved.

Houben has been charged with three counts of robbery and having his face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence. He has been released from custody and will next appear in court on Jan. 17. Castonguay is charged with two count of robbery and two charges relating to having his face masked. He has been remanded in custody and will next appear in court on Jan. 24.