Two Langley schools report COVID cases

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported at two Langley schools.

School district notifications were sent Friday, Nov. 13 to parents at Willoughby Elementary at 20766 80th Ave. and H.D. Stafford Middle School at 20441 Grade Crescent to advise them of two cases where “an individual with COVID-19” attended the school.

A person with the coronovirus was at Willoughby on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6, and a person with the virus was at H.D. Stafford on Friday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 9.

In both cases, Fraser Health Authority said it has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

It will continue to investigate the exposure at the school, and will only phone staff and students that public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

Fraser Health said it may also may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. These staff/students may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.

Parents were asked to please have their children “continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies.”

For privacy reasons, we cannot give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure other than the information provided above.

