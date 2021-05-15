Two knife incidents reported on same day in Campbell River

Two dangerous incidents involving knives happened on the same day, with multiple people ending up in hospital.

RCMP report the first incident that took place on May 13 was reported from a grocery store. That afternoon, a man told a security guard at the store that he’d been stabbed in the upper chest much earlier that day. He had not sought medical attention by that point.

The wound turned out to be quite severe, said Const. Maury Tyre. The man was extremely lucky as there was a very real chance that an artery could have been severed and he could have bled out.

RCMP are investigating that incident, but details are limited.

Also on May 13, RCMP were called to the Campbell River Hospital after two young men had arrived with knife wounds late in the day. One had suffered a significant slash to the shoulder, and the other was bleeding profusely from the hand.

Neither was forthcoming about how they had been injured, RCMP say, but police located the scene near the skate park at Nunn’s Creek Park. Upon investigation, it was indicated that the wounds came as the result of a fight where both parties had pulled knives.

Drugs and alcohol are also believed to have played a role in the incident. The two men were known to each other.

One of the injured men was held in police custody on an outstanding warrant.

In both cases, all involved are expected to make full recoveries.

RELATED: Police recover cash, drugs and weapons after arrest

RCMP warn of rise in theft from boats in Campbell River

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror