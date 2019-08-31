Two Kimberley organizations receive funding from CBT Trail Enhancement Grants program

Kimberley Trails Society and Meadowbrook Community Association both receive funds for second time this year

Two Kimberley organizations will be receiving funds from the Columbia Basin Trust Trail Enhancement Grants program, totalling $32,000 between the two organizations. CBT has committed to awarding over $396,000 to 25 projects in the basin in 2019.

The Meadowbrook Community Association has been awarded $7,000 in grant funding for the installation of trailhead amenities including kiosks, signage, picnic tables, benches and outhouses at the Kimberley McGinty Lake Interpretive Forest.

The Kimberley Trails Society (KTS) has been awarded $25,000 for development of a single-track multi-use non-motorized trail which will connect two of the most popular trail networks and divert users from a busy paved roadway in the Kimberley Matthew Creek connector trail.

Back in April, KTS asked the City of Kimberley for a letter of support for the grant application, which was approved unanimously by City Council.

The proposed trail, which KTS is calling the Matthew Creek Connector Trail, will connect the Bootleg Recreation Site and Trails with the HorseBarn Valley and Nature Park trail system.

In a letter to Council, KTS Director Lana Drijber said that the new trail will enhance the idea of non-motorized access to more recreation.

“Visitors and residents to Kimberley have shared a strong desire for more connectivity of our trail networks for hiking and biking alike,” wrote Drijber. “This bi-directional connector trail will also accomplish something great in our area for the Trans Canada/Great Trail as it will make a very busy, paved motorized and unsafe section of the route safer and more scenic.”

She adds that this is important for The Great Trail as most of it entering and existing Kimberley is not on greenway but rather paved or gravel roads.

This is the second time that both the Meadowbrook Community Association and Kimberley Trails Society have received grant funding through CBT’s Trail Enhancement Program this year.

In March, KTS was awarded $25,000 for the Kimberley Bootleg Mountain Trail Accessibility Development, to increase accessibility to the trail system by developing an up-track with benches.

At the same time, the Meadowbrook Community Association was granted $3,150 for the Kimberley Meadowbrook Area Trail Development to develop new accessible trails in the system.

