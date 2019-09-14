(Google Maps)

Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

  • Sep. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two people have been killed after a bus carrying students from the University of Victoria crashed en route to the Marine Sciences Centre at Bamfield.

The bus, carrying about 40 people including the driver, rolled over around the 36-kilometre marker near the Carmanah Main Junction on a gravel road, at around 10 p.m. on Friday, RCMP told Black Press Media.

Three people had been airlifted to Victoria General Hospital – two in critical condition, one in serious condition, said officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and BC Emergency Health Services.

The remaining victims were taken to a reception centre at Echo Centre, set up by the City of Port Alberni, to be bused back to Victoria.

Two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft from 442 Squadron Comox were deployed to assist the Port Alberni RCMP, paramedics, and firefighters.

It’s not clear what caused the bus to crash. Weather may have been a factor, with the heavy rain.

The University of Victoria and the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre have not yet returned requests for comment.

Family members looking for information can call RCMP at 250-723-2424.

VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

