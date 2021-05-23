Two intersections tie for worst in Nanaimo as ICBC releases crash statistics

Five old Island Highway intersections make Nanaimo's top 10 for most crashes

A crash at the intersection of the old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive. (News Bulletin file photo)

Two Nanaimo intersections had the distinction of being Nanaimo’s worst for crashes in 2020.

ICBC released crash statistics for 2020 earlier this week.

The intersection of the old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive remained atop the list of intersections in Nanaimo with the most crashes, 46, but it had some company this year, as the old Island Highway at Mostar and Rutherford roads had the same number of crashes last year. Third was the Nanaimo Parkway at Aulds Road, with 42 crashes.

Crash counts generally trended down, and the intersection which saw the most noteworthy swing was the Nanaimo Parkway-Jingle Pot Road-Mostar Road intersection, which dropped from 46 crashes in 2019 to just 11 in 2020. The intersection of the old Island Highway and Enterprise Way also showed improvement from 41 crashes in 2019 to 26 in 2020.

Faring worse year-over-year was the old Island Highway-Turner Road intersection, which climbed from 21 crashes in 2019 to 34 in 2020.

Of note, according to ICBC, there were no crashes at the intersection of Opal and Rock City roads in 2020 for a second-straight year.

Crashes in 2020:

1. Old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive – 46 crashes

(tie) Old Island Highway, Mostar Road and Rutherford Road – 46

3. Nanaimo Parkway at Aulds Road – 42

4. Trans-Canada Highway, Nanaimo Parkway and Cedar Road – 37

5. Old Island Highway, Aulds Road and Hammond Bay Road – 35

6. Old Island Highway at Turner Road – 34

7. Bowen Road at Northfield Road – 31

8. Trans-Canada Highway at Maki Road and Tenth Street – 29

9. Nanaimo Parkway, Jingle Pot Road and Third Street – 29

10. Old Island Highway at Oliver Road – 28

Lantzville’s highest-crash intersection was the Island Highway at Ware Road, with 11 crashes, followed by the Island Highway at Superior Road, with five.

Nanoose Bay’s worst intersection in 2020 was the Island Highway at Northwest Bay Road, with 11 crashes, followed by the Island Highway and the Parksville offramp with nine and the Island Highway and Northwest Bay Logging Road, with five.

Gabriola Island’s Chuch Street-North Road intersection saw three crashes in 2020.

READ ALSO: New ICBC data details Nanaimo intersections with the most crashes

READ ALSO: Coverage of car crashes in and around Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin