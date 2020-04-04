Two inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution

An inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution. Black Press file photo.

Two inmates at Mission Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second positive case at a prison in B.C. in the past 48 hours.

The inmates have been placed in self-isolation, Correctional Service of Canada said in a statement to Black Press Media.

“We are closely and carefully following direction from public health officials, while following strict protocols to avoid further spread in the institution,” the federal agency said.

RELATED: Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Fifteen corrections officers who were potentially exposed to the virus, are now self-isolating in their homes to await test results, according to a corrections officer who works at the facility.

The officer spoke to Black Press Media on the condition of anonymity.

Any inmate who shows symptoms that point to COVID-19 is isolated from the rest of the prison population, according to Correctional Service Canada. Public visits, transfers of prisoners and any non-essential work within facilities have been suspended across the country’s federal prison system to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

“We have hygiene measures in place to prevent the spread of viruses, and also cleaning, disinfecting, and proper laundry and waste disposal processes,” the agency said.

Okanagan Correctional Centre, which is run by the provincial government, had the first B.C. inmate to test positive for COVID-19, which was announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry on April 2. Henry said that prisons were an area of concern and measures had been in place for weeks.

“It’s always challenging in these closed environments,” Henry said. “So I know the corrections team at Interior Health and PHSA (Provincial Health Services Authority) are working on this as we speak.”

Five inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ontario, according to Corrections Canada data. Seven more inmates have tested positive in Quebec, including five at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, where serial killer Robert Pickton is serving a life sentence.

The release of non-violent offenders is being considered in the U.S. and U.K., and some are calling for similar action in Canada.

RELATED: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani, Black Press Media

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News