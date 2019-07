Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Two inmates have escaped from the William Head Institution outside Victoria.

According the Correctional Service of Canada’s Facebook page, officials are working with local police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage as soon as possible.

The West Shore RCMP, William Head, and the correctional service could not immediately be reached for comment.

More to come.

ALSO READ: William Head prison staffer sheds light on effects of PTSD

ALSO READ: William Head prison offers inmates a second chance at life

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter