Two injured in rollover crash near Agassiz

There were no life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash at Seabird Island.

Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP said police, Agassiz firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. At least one of the two male occupants was ejected from the vehicle that had rolled into the ditch.

Emergency personnel set up a landing zone at a nearby soccer field. Both males were treated at the scene and one was flown by air ambulance to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Sargent said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

