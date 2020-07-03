Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to two injured people at Cape Scott Provincial Park on Thursday. They used their hoist system to successfully conduct the operation. Photo by Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue/Facebook

Two injured hikers were rescued from different parts of Cape Scott Provincial Park on Thursday by a hoist team comprising of Campbell River and Comox Valley Search and Rescue members.

Campbell River SAR arranged for a hoist-team operation after receiving a call from B.C.paramedics at 3:30 p.m. yesterday.

A young woman in her mid-30s had injured her leg in a fall on the Cape Scott Trail and could not walk, said Tim Strange, the leader of the hoist team that attended yesterday’s operation.

“We were asked to locate her and get her back to Port Hardy, where she was to be handed off to an ambulance and treated for injuries.”

The SAR team determined that a hoist operation would be the best way to get her out.

Parksville based Ascent Helicopter was called in and the three-person hoist team were loading gear into the helicopter when they received a second call from the Emergency Coordination Center in Victoria about another young boy who was injured in the same vicinity of the Cape Scott Provincial Park.

Strange said that the boy was probably 10 or 11-years -old and had burned his foot.

The team had difficulty locating the woman at first try and so they elected to fly to the beach near the trail where the young boy was.

“We treated his injuries and got him into the helicopter along with a parent and then flew back to the trail to locate the woman,” Strange said.

After locating her, two members of the hoist team were lowered from the helicopter to the ground and the woman was put in a sling and raised back up to the helicopter.

Everyone was flown to Port Hardy where the injured people were attended to by the paramedics. The entire operation ended by 10:15 p.m.

Strange said that both patients were fine and recovering well as of Friday.

