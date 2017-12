An explosion rocked Ritchie Smith Feeds in Abbotsford this afternoon. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

At least two people appear to have been injured Wednesday afternoon in what was first reported as an explosion at an Abbotsford feed mill.

Fire trucks and ambulances were called to Ritchie-Smith Feeds, on Enterprise Way, around 2:45 p.m. Two people were loaded into ambulances.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

A Ritchie-Smith employee said no explosion occurred, but wouldn’t say what prompted the emergency call.

