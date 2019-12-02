Two in custody after early-morning armed robbery of home in Williams Lake

Pelley said the stolen items from the robbery have since been recovered by police

Two suspects are being held in custody following an early-morning armed robbery in Williams Lake Monday.

At roughly 7 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP were called to an armed robbery at what they are calling a targeted residence on Windmill Crescent in the city.

“The investigation revealed a male was assaulted and robbed in his residence by two suspects who concealed their identity,” said Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“Police subsequently identified and located two suspects, who were arrested for robbery and are currently being held in custody.”

Pelley said the stolen items from the robbery have since been recovered by police.

The victim, meanwhile, was treated for minor injuries.

Pelley noted both suspects are well known to police, and added the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the RCMP at 250-292-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

