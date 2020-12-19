Two impaired drivers crash into Saanich hydro poles in same night

Two impaired drivers arrested in Saanich after crashing into separate hydro poles on Dec. 19. (Metro Creative photo)

In two separate incidents, impaired drivers crashed into hydro poles in Saanich in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite a Friday afternoon warning issued by police on social media about the dangers of drunk driving, two drivers got behind the wheel after drinking and ended up crashing into utility poles.

Our winter #CounterAttack campaign against impaired driving continues this weekend. Our officers will be out and dressed for the weather in an effort to remove impaired drivers from our roads. We all deserve to #GetHomeSafeBC this season. Please plan ahead ðŸš— pic.twitter.com/dvSPai3Vc9 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 19, 2020

At 1 a.m. on Dec. 19, Saanich police received calls about a single-vehicle collision in the 1200-block of Tattersall Drive. The driver had struck a pole and sustained “minor, non-life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital. Anastasiades said the investigation is ongoing and so far no formal charges have been laid.

Just 40 minutes later, Saanich police received another report of another single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole – this time at the intersection of Carey Road and Judah Street. The crash brought down electrical wires which were sparking on the ground and left the neighbourhood without power.

Early this morning we responded to TWO separate single vehicle crashes in #Saanich, both into utility poles. In one of the incidents, the driver fled the scene with power lines still attached to their vehicle! Both drivers were arrested for impaired driving. #DontDrinkandDrive pic.twitter.com/i1g8ks2xyO — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 19, 2020

When officers arrived, they found that the uninjured motorist had driven away from the scene of the crash. They located the driver a few blocks away with some of the wires still attached to the vehicle. Upon investigation, the officers determined that alcohol was involved. The driver was arrested and charged for driving while impaired.

On Saturday afternoon, Anastasiades noted to Black Press Media that these two drivers had clearly missed the message when he’d posted reminders on social media about impaired driving roadblocks and finding a safe ride home safe after drinking.

