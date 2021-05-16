Two hurt as crash takes out traffic-calming curbs on Lost Lake Road

Two people were taken to hospital in a crash in Lost Lake Road’s newly traffic-calmed neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called out at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, to a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Lost Lake Road and Smokey Crescent.
Crews on scene said it appeared the muscle car had been travelling down the hill on Smokey Crescent and the other vehicle had been travelling eastbound on Lost Lake Road.
The driver of the muscle car wasn’t hurt but both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
The collision knocked two traffic-calming curbs out of position.
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating.
The crash was the first one at that intersection since 2017, according to ICBC statistics.
