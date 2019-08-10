Two houses catch fire in Cumberland

One man was hospitalized with burns, but the rest of the occupants escaped safely from two houses that caught fire early Saturday morning in Cumberland.

A Cumberland firefighter hoses down the wreckage at a fire that started early Saturday morning on Camp Road. Scott Stanfield photo

Around 5:40 a.m., the fire department received a call about a blaze on Camp Road, which is an extension of Dunsmuir Avenue.

“When I arrived, the structure was fully involved,” deputy fire chief Craig Windley said. “All the people were out of the structure at that time. We checked the second structure that’s adjacent to it, and all those people were out as well. We did a quick sweep of that house. It was on fire up in the attic.”

When the trucks rolled in, he said firefighters put two master streams on the main fire. However, the first house, which sits closest to town, was destroyed.

“We saved the second house,” Windley said. “There is some structural damage in it. It started in the attic. We cut a hole in the roof and put it out.”

He figures there were a combined 11 occupants in both houses. The man who sustained burns was flown to Victoria.

“What his condition is at this time, I’m not sure,” Windley said.

The cause of the fire is not known.