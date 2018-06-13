Two-hour parking limitation expands on Granite Street in Oak Bay

Granite from Mitchell to Foul Bay to join the rest of the street with business hour limitations

Parking changes are in play on Granite Street and Foul Bay Road.

In the wake of a request for resident only parking, Oak Bay council opted to implement two-hour limitations during business hours.

Staff said they confirmed observations from residents about an increase in all-day parking in the vicinity of Granite Street and Foul Bay Road. Most of the surrounding area has parking restrictions to address non-resident parking; while that area had no parking restrictions.

Council agreed to alter parking regulations near the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Granite Street from unlimited parking to a two-hour parking Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. area.

A total of 20 new parking signs, at about $200 per sign, will go up.

