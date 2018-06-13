Two-hour parking limitation expands on Granite Street in Oak Bay

Parking changes are in play on Granite Street and Foul Bay Road.
In the wake of a request for resident only parking, Oak Bay council opted to implement two-hour limitations during business hours.
Staff said they confirmed observations from residents about an increase in all-day parking in the vicinity of Granite Street and Foul Bay Road. Most of the surrounding area has parking restrictions to address non-resident parking; while that area had no parking restrictions.
Council agreed to alter parking regulations near the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Granite Street from unlimited parking to a two-hour parking Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. area.
A total of 20 new parking signs, at about $200 per sign, will go up.
