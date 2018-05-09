Two hospitalized and Bradner Road closed after crash

Two people were hospitalized and a section of Bradner Road closed this morning following a single-vehicle crash.
A man and woman were taken to hospital with hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Honda Odyssey van they were in left Bradner Road around 3 a.m. this morning.
Police closed down a stretch of Bradner south of Downes to Debruyne as they investigated the crash.
Good morning Abbotsford! Road closure update for your morning commute – Bradner Rd will be closed for the next couple hours from Downes – Debruyne. Please use alternative routes.
