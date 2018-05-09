A section of Bradner Road was closed this morning following a single vehicle crash.

Two hospitalized and Bradner Road closed after crash

Honda Odyssey left road and crashed around 3 a.m.

Two people were hospitalized and a section of Bradner Road closed this morning following a single-vehicle crash.

A man and woman were taken to hospital with hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Honda Odyssey van they were in left Bradner Road around 3 a.m. this morning.

Police closed down a stretch of Bradner south of Downes to Debruyne as they investigated the crash.

Previous story
Emergency Preparedness Week in Kimberley
Next story
South Okanagan owl and raptor centre welcomes Bad Company

Just Posted

Letter: Supporting the arts in Penticton

  • 17 hours ago

 

Terrace Kermode girls gear up for soccer zones

 

RCMP seek public’s assistance locating man wanted for charges

 

Hundreds hit trails for SD27 Mud Run

 

Most Read