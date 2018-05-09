Two hospitalized and Bradner Road closed after crash

Honda Odyssey left road and crashed around 3 a.m.

A section of Bradner Road was closed this morning following a single vehicle crash.

Two people were hospitalized and a section of Bradner Road closed this morning following a single-vehicle crash.

A man and woman were taken to hospital with hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Honda Odyssey van they were in left Bradner Road around 3 a.m. this morning.

Police closed down a stretch of Bradner south of Downes to Debruyne as they investigated the crash.