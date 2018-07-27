Two highrise apartment buildings move forward in Willoughby

First and second reading given to a proposal that includes a 26-storey and 34-storey tower

A new project that will significantly change the Willoughby skyline is one step closer to reality.

Township council gave first and second reading to new 26-storey and 34-storey residential towers in an 8-1 vote on July 23.

The towers are two of seven apartment buildings proposed by Vesta Properties for 9.37 acres at 20039 84 Ave. and 20088 86 Ave.

The other buildings include four six-storey apartments and one four-storey apartment. An additional commercial/hotel site is being proposed as well.

The proposal calls for a total of 792 multi-family units.

Vesta Properties is applying to amend the Carvolth Neighbourhood Plan to allow for the increased height and density in the area.

This is the second highrise proposal to come across council table in recent months. In February, council gave third reading to the Maple Gardens 20-storey seniors housing building near the Langley Events Centre.

Coun. Kim Richter, who voted in opposition, asked if the apartments will be rental, and how the shadows from the tall buildings would affect the surrounding areas.

Ramin Seifi, Township general manager of engineering and community development, said the towers are not intended for rental, but one of the smaller buildings on the southwest side is.

He also noted that the site has been designed with lighting in mind, meaning the buildings will be positioned to maximize light during the day, and to cast minimal shadows on the smaller buildings.

“I am very concerned about the height of these buildings,” Richter said. “They are stand-alone right now, there’s no other buildings in that area that high, and I’m also concerned about the amount of traffic that’s going to be generated so I’m not going to support it.”

Coun. Petrina Arnason asked if a view impact assessment had be done to determine if the buildings will block the view of the mountains to other residents, especially given the recent discussions in Vancouver about view cones.

Seifi said no studies have been conducted to date, but noted the 200 Street corridor has been determined as the area for highrises in the official community plan.

Coun. Bob Long said he’d like to see 3D imaging from the developer, as this project is one of the “firsts of its kind.”

miranda@langleytimes.com