Two hectare wildfire on Read Island

No threat to residents from fire on island northeast of Campbell River

BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire on Read Island yesterday.

The fire size was estimated to be two hectares in size and the Strathcona Emergency Program reported that there was no threat to Read Island residents. No cause for the fire has been listed yet. And no update has been reported since yesterday.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

