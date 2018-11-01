Two halloween fires in Victoria cause estimated $100,000 damage

Both fires broke out in the 3100 block of Alder St between 9-10 p.m.

A couple of fires on Halloween night in Victoria kept fire crews busy near Mayfair Shopping Centre.

The two fires broke out in close proximity to each other in the 3100 block of Alder St, beginning at 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The first fire involved a camping trailer parked at a home, which caused minimal damage and was contained to the trailer, according to Platoon Captain Gordon Taylor of the Victoria Fire Department.

Roughly half an hour later a second fire was noticed down the street. Crews were still on scene and able to quickly respond to a stand-alone garage with “significant flames exiting the openings”.

The garage was located in the backside of a property, near the main home. The garage was damaged and a vehicle inside was destroyed.

There was further damage to the exterior of the home — melted vinyl siding — due to heat exposure.

Victoria Fire says both fires were quickly contained and there were no injuries.

Damage to the camping trailer, garage, vehicle and home is estimated to be $100,000.

The fires are under investiagtion.

