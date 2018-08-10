Two fires near Quesnel upgraded to Wildfires of Note

The Tzenzaicut Lake Fire - now called Narcosli Creek Fire - and Blackwater Fire have been upgraded

The Tzenzaicut Lake Fire Aug. 9, as seen from the 1400A Road, which is accessed via Marsh Road west of Quesnel. Danica Marie Freel photo

Two wildfires near Quesnel have been upgraded to Wildfires of Note by the BC Wildfire Service today, Aug. 10.

The Narcosli Creek Fire – which has, till now, been known as the Tzenzaicut Lake Fire – is still estimated at 1,200 hectares. The fire, located north to Tzezaicut Lake, which is known to locals as Fish Lake, is on the west side of the Fraser River and the Cariboo Fire Centre says it is zero per cent contained.

There are 30 firefighters, two helicoptors and six pieces of heavy equipment currently on site, with ground crews continuing to establish control lines. This fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 7.

The Blackwater River Fire is now also a Wildfire of Note, at 1,184 hectares and zero per cent contained.

It’s located east of thhe Blackwater River, in the Nazko Area. There are 16 personnel, one helicoptor and six pieces of heavy equipment on site, and crews are continuing to build a fireguard, says the Cariboo Fire Centre.

There are 19 wildfires in total burning in the Quesnel Fire Zone, including the three Wildfires of Note, including Shag Creek. The Shag Creek area was put on evacuation order on Wednesday, and the fire is currently 7,000 hectares, with no crews on site due to safety reasons.

Cariboo Regional District communications manager Emily Epp tells the Observer the Narcosli Creek Fire is their current priority.

In addition to the Wildfires of Note in the Quesnel fire zone, there are four other Wildfires of Note now located in the Cariboo Regional District.

They include: Horsefly Lake, Wild Goose Lake, Lang Lake and Houseman Road. An evacuation order was implemented for the Hauseman Road fire yesterday (Aug. 9).

There is currently a total of 87 active wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Quesnel is still under an air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke, with the current air quality rating at 8, which is high risk.

A full update on all the fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre is located here.

