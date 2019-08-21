Two tired impromptu crews took a group selfie after extinguishing a blaze in the backcountry of Manning Park. - Photo submitted

Two families – including seven children – work hours to extinguish backcountry fire in Manning Park

Two families of hikers - including seven children - worked for hours to extinguish a fire in the remote backcountry of Manning Park.

Two families of hikers – including seven children – worked for hours to extinguish a fire in the remote backcountry of Manning Park.

According to Robyn Barker, spokesperson for Manning Park Resort, by the time park staff and a BC Wildfire helicopter arrived, the fire was out and the heroes had moved on.

The incident occurred August 16 near Flash Lake, an area where no camping or fires are permitted.

The father of the first group – which included two boys under the age of eight – saw smoke and decided to investigate after using an InReach GPS satellite to contact his co-workers and ask them to call in a report.

While the man expected to find some backpackers cooking their lunch, he came upon a fire of about five square metres.

“With a dry forest and a concern about an increase in the winds, the fire had the potential to expand quickly,” said Barker.

The husband, whom Baker named only as Rick, sent a second emergency message and began clearing brush and trees to remove fuel from the area.

His wife Andra started hauling water from a nearby lake and the young boys used sticks to pat down extinguished areas and threw small branches into the lake.

Two hours later another couple arrived, with five children, and joined in the effort.

They dumped an estimated 1,500 litres of water on the blaze.

Park manager Andy Boulé had fulsome praise for the quick thinking visitors.

“It is obvious by [their] actions that [they] love the park too and I am proud to have such great stewards and friends of Manning out there helping.”

According to Barker both families are being thanked with a free stay in the park’s new premium cabins and the choice of boat rentals or ski lift tickets.

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bradley McPherson still makes his mark, eight years later
Next story
Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • 4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

    The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer

  • Repairing airport or losing medevac?

    Council to be presented with choices in the coming months

  • Spirit of the North

    The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is an innovative and vibrant event that provides opportunities for northerners to hear world-class musicians, full orchestras, new compositions, chamber music masterworks, and much more. The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is particularly special because it features performers from local communities as well as a number of renowned guest musicians who share a professional or personal connection to northern B.C. On Aug. 11 and 12 the festival entertained Houston residents at the PV Plaza. Clarinetist Nicola Everton has made the Kootenays her home, Nicholas Denton-Protsack is an emerging Canadian artist, originally from Kelowna, Vancouver-based percussionist Katie Rife, Julien Haynes, originally from Vernon is a violinist and is in his senior year of his performance degree at the University of Victoria. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Climbing the Premiers 60 years later

    Carmen Smith and friends revisit the Premier Range on Aug. 9, 2019

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • TNRD dealing with people using RVs as houses

    More people are parking recreational vehicles on rural property in the TNRD and calling it a home

  • Sixty years and going strong

    Harry and Helene Doyle celebrated their 60 wedding anniversary last Thursday. Family and friends came out and helped celebrate their milestone at the Houston Senior Centre. When asked how they made 60 years a success they replied, "It hasn't always been easy. We've had good times, we've had bad times but with God's guidance and blessings, here we are today. We've also had to learn patience, lots of give and take, and lots of forgiveness. And of course lots of love." Happy Anniversary! (Angelique Houlihan photos)