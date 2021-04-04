Two employees at Thrifty Foods in Parksville test positive for COVID-19

A pair of employees at the Thrifty Foods Parksville location have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company’s website.

One Parksville employee last worked at the store (280 Island Highway E) on March 23, while the other last worked on March 28.

“We will always follow the guidance of Public Health to support our teammates who are impacted by COVID-19,” read a statement on the company website. “We will continue to update the COVID-19 tracker (on website) to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores. Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people. We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety. Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation. We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of Public Health.”

