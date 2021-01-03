Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID

Individuals not working at mall, currently in isolation

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to their management team. (Submitted)

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria have tested positive for COVID.

“Please note that the individuals in questions are no longer in the shopping centre, and out of concern for privacy we cannot disclose any additional information about them,” said Laura Poland, General Manager of Mayfair in a statement to Black Press Media.

“Before they return to the building, these individuals will follow all mandatory isolation and testing procedures as required by public health authorities.”

Poland pointed out that as of Jan. 3, Island Health hasn’t been in contact with the shopping centre management team to advise of any concerns regarding the property.

The general manager said their staff have been disinfecting the common areas throughout the shopping center, such as elevator buttons, countertops, bathrooms, door handles, and railings.

Mayfair did not disclose where the two employees worked within the mall or the last dates they worked at the mall.

Black Press Media has reached out to Island Health for comment.

