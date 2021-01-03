Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to their management team. (Submitted)

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID

Individuals not working at mall, currently in isolation

  • Jan. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria have tested positive for COVID.

“Please note that the individuals in questions are no longer in the shopping centre, and out of concern for privacy we cannot disclose any additional information about them,” said Laura Poland, General Manager of Mayfair in a statement to Black Press Media.

“Before they return to the building, these individuals will follow all mandatory isolation and testing procedures as required by public health authorities.”

Poland pointed out that as of Jan. 3, Island Health hasn’t been in contact with the shopping centre management team to advise of any concerns regarding the property.

The general manager said their staff have been disinfecting the common areas throughout the shopping center, such as elevator buttons, countertops, bathrooms, door handles, and railings.

Mayfair did not disclose where the two employees worked within the mall or the last dates they worked at the mall.

Black Press Media has reached out to Island Health for comment.

READ MORE: Langford transit worker tests positive for COVID-19

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Saanich News

Previous story
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift down for at least a week
Next story
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Just Posted

Most Read