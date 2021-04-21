Two ejected from single vehicle crash in Seabird Island

Landing zone for medevac has been requested

Seabird Island and Agassiz firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Services have been called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash with ejections in Seabird Island.

As of about 5 p.m., emergency personnel are creating a landing zone for medical evacuation. Scanner traffic indicates there are two patients, one of whom is unconscious. The vehicle is in the ditch and overturned along Seabird Island Road near Schi’ye Road.

More to come.

