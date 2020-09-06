Two drivers get cars impounded after speeding at 110km in rural area: Saanich police

Saanich Police Department impounded two vehicles after both N-license drivers were believed to be racing while speeding at 110 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometre zone rural area. (Twitter/Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit)

Saanich Police Department impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding, helped a resident dispose of his firearm ammunition and attended a few noisy party complaints during their first Tweet-along-event Saturday evening.

Officers used the hashtag #SPDPolTwt while sharing live updates on a typical shift from 4 p.m. until midnight.

During the shift, two N-license drivers were stopped in a rural area after they appeared to be racing, clocking in at 110 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometre zone.

Both drivers were given violation tickets and their cars were impounded.

Officers then attended a resident’s home after he called police asking for assistance with disposing his firearm ammunition.

Const. Graham Walker of Saanich PD pointed out that over 100 firearms have already been seized this year so far, mostly because they are unwanted by the lawful owner. He recommends residents to call ahead and direct officers to where firearms and ammo are safely stored when they arrive.

Saanich police have special duty officers who now work weekends to proactively attend areas where outdoor gatherings occur, as well as attending noisy parties.

Boat-trained officers were on patrols of Elk Lake on Saturday while other officers attended a few noisy party calls later that evening.

Throughout the night, officers responded to over 40 calls with the help of 911 operators, including a possible break and enter, a stranded motorist, injured wildlife and a suspicious person.

