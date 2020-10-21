Victoria police ticketed and impounded the vehicles of two drivers after they were caught speeding through a school zone. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two drivers caught doing nearly triple the speed limit in Victoria school zone

Almost $1,000 in fines, vehicle impounded for each motorist

  • Oct. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police ticketed two drivers and impounded their vehicles Oct. 20, after both were caught going nearly triple the speed limit in a school zone.

The two drivers were caught going 90 km/h and 83 km/h in the 30 km/h school zone. The cost for each driver — including the ticket and high-risk driver premium — was $829.

READ ALSO: Impaired driver stopped for excessive speeding in Saanich school zone on students’ first day back

On top of the nearly $1,000-fee, both driver’s vehicles were impounded for seven days.

The Victoria Police Department is warning motorists that driving over the speed limit puts “our children at an incredible risk.”

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
Update: Williams Lake city council rescinds no-spectator policy for hockey
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: VIDEO: Parksville-Qualicum candidate Adam Walker, B.C. NDP

Just Posted

Most Read