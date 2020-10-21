Two drivers caught doing nearly triple the speed limit in Victoria school zone

Almost $1,000 in fines, vehicle impounded for each motorist

Victoria police ticketed and impounded the vehicles of two drivers after they were caught speeding through a school zone. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police ticketed two drivers and impounded their vehicles Oct. 20, after both were caught going nearly triple the speed limit in a school zone.

The two drivers were caught going 90 km/h and 83 km/h in the 30 km/h school zone. The cost for each driver — including the ticket and high-risk driver premium — was $829.

On top of the nearly $1,000-fee, both driver’s vehicles were impounded for seven days.

The Victoria Police Department is warning motorists that driving over the speed limit puts “our children at an incredible risk.”

Two drivers will be without their vehicles for 7 days after excessively speeding in a school zone yesterday. 90 km/hr & 83 km/hr in a 30 km/hr zone. The ticket & high-risk driver premium total $829 for each. Driving this fast places our children at an incredible risk. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/fd52iPy2CL — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 21, 2020

