Two disqualified from running in next Penticton election

Connie Sahlmark and Duffy Baker are disqualified from running in the next municipal election. (Submitted photos)

Two of the 32 candidates from last fall’s civic election won’t be on the ballot in 2022.

Duffy Baker and Connie Sahlmark both failed to meet the deadline for filing their candidate disclosures statements, outlining their campaign spending in 2018.

Since the first Jan. 18 deadline, both have filed a late disclosure. That comes with a $500 penalty, which neither have paid, so they are still ineligible to run for municipal office in the next general local election.

Both ran four one of the councillor seats in 2018, with Sahlmark receiving 1653 votes and Baker, 1639. Sahlmark also ran for the B.C. Green Party in 2017.