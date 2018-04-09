Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

Monday fire in Tynehead area 'accidental, related to electrical equipment' in marijuana operation

  • Apr. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two men in Surrey have died as a result of a house fire in Tynehead early Monday morning.

It happened at 9488 163rd Street, at 7 a.m. The fire is not considered suspicious.

“A search for the missing occupants resulted in fire crews rescuing two occupants from the basement and lifesaving efforts were attempted by B.C. Ambulance,” Assistant Fire Chief Jason Cairney said in a City of Surrey news release. “Despite the efforts of emergency crews, both of the occupants extracted from the basement area have died — one at the scene and the other in hospital.”

Cairney said there were several people in the residence at the time. “This residence has a medical marijuana licence in effect,”he said. “Fire investigators believe that the cause of the fire is accidental and related to electrical equipment used in the licenced medical marijuana operation.”

No names have been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

“One occupant was able to exit the residence on their own and fire crews quickly rescued a second occupant from a second-floor balcony,” he said.

Both survivors were treated at hospital for minor injuries, he said. Firefighters battling the blaze in the basement “with limited access” learned there were two people unaccounted for inside.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Input sought for future of Swan Lake area
Next story
B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Just Posted

Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

  • 20 hours ago

 

Playoff run ends for Fraser Valley Thunderbirds

 

Houston may host bitcoin farm

  • 20 hours ago

 

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read