(File photo)

Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend

Crashes also sent multiple people to hospital

  • Jul. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes near Pemberton over the weekend, RCMP said.

In a news release, RCMP said a Friday (July 3) crash 10 kilometres north of the In Shuck Ch forest service road along Highway 99 left a 31-year-old man dead. Police said the motorcycle had been travelling north along Highway 99 around 5 p.m. when the rider lost control of his bike around a corner, slid into the southbound lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Another crash killed a motorcyclist about nine kilometres north of Joffre Lake along Highway 99 just before noon on Sunday. Mounties said the crash involved three motorcycles colliding with a southbound vehicle. One motorcyclist, a man from the Lower Mainland, was killed in the crash. Two more motorcycles and a person from the vehicle were airlifted to a Lower Mainland hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

RCMP said that witnesses, including an off-duty doctor and paramedics, aided the crash victims before help arrived.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call 604-892-6100 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers.

