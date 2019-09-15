Two dead in accident north of Campbell River

Two people have been killed in an accident north of Campbell River between Race Point Road and Barge Terminal Road.

The victims were travellers from Washington State and two other people are reported injured in the accident. Drive BC reporting highway is closed in both directions and no detour available.

Breaking: RCMP confirm two tourists from Washington State killed in serious two vehicle crash north of Campbell River. Two others seriously injured. Speed and alcohol being investigated. Highway 19 remains closed north o Barge Terminal Road pic.twitter.com/969AoBmI8S — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) September 16, 2019

More to come…