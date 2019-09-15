Two dead in accident north of Campbell River

Highway closed in both directions

Two people have been killed in an accident north of Campbell River between Race Point Road and Barge Terminal Road.

The victims were travellers from Washington State and two other people are reported injured in the accident. Drive BC reporting highway is closed in both directions and no detour available.

More to come…

