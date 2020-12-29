Two dead after RCMP pursuit of vehicle heading wrong way on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A driver and passenger are dead after a head-on collision after fleeing from police while driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Dec. 29, 2020. The driver of the vehicle struck survived and was in Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition. (Shane MacKichan photo)

RCMP have confirmed a police pursuit factored into a crash that claimed the lives of two people in the early hours Tuesday (Dec. 29).

A third person was seriously injured in the collision, which happened around 4 a.m. on Highway 1, west of Lickman Road.

The incident started when police received a report of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the freeway near Laidlaw, which is more than 40 kilometres away from Lickman Road in Chilliwack.

A Chilliwack Mountie spotted the suspect vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes near Annis Road at the eastern edge of Chilliwack, and the pursuit began.

Another officer set up a spike-belt, but their quarry evaded it and continued on to Lickman Road where it collided head-on with another vehicle. A fire resulted, and officers weren’t able to extinguish it. They were able to get one person out, and that individual was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the suspect vehicle died at the scene.

A reliable source told The Chilliwack Progress Tuesday that the victim was a correctional officer on his way to work. He is in critical condition at Royal Columbian Hospital, having suffered internal bleeding, broken legs and head trauma. He received multiple units of blood, but was apparently conscious.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services, assisted by the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), were on the scene investigating, and the lanes were closed for several hours.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is now involved to determine whether police actions are linked to the deaths.

– with a file from Paul Henderson

