Two-day school zone blitz by Chilliwack RCMP nets nine speeders

Christie Hrusik helps children and parents safely cross the street at Bernard elementary on the first day of school at Bernard elementary in 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress file)

Nine Chilliwack drivers were caught going too fast in school zones during an RCMP blitz by one officer last week.

The enforcement conducted in the 45000-block of Bernard Avenue near Bernard elementary between April 8 and 9 led to police serving those nine drivers with speeding in a school zone violation tickets.

“In total 25 vehicles were stopped during school hours over the two-day period,” said RCMP Const. Zachary Leheniuk of Chilliwack RCMP.

In a press release issued April 16, police remind drivers that school zone speed limits of 30 kilometres per hour are in effect school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Chilliwack and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the remainder of the Upper Fraser Valley.

“Slow down in school zones,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Road safety is a priority of the Chilliwack RCMP.”

RCMP urges anyone who witnesses erratic or reckless driving behaviour on our roadways to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

For tips to ensure everyone arrives safely to and from school visit the RCMP online by clicking onto bcrcmp or our partners at ICBC and The City of Chilliwack Safer City.

