Two city councillors won’t run in October elections

Ed Coleman and John Brisco to step down after term ends in October

Quesnel City Council will see a few new faces in chambers this fall.

Municipal elections take place this October, and so far two current council members have decided not to run.

Ed Coleman, who is the CEO of Barkerville, will not be running again this year, after two terms on council.

And John Brisco told the Observer he won’t be running for again. He has also served two terms on council. Brisco, who is retired, says he hopes to travel more with his wife after his duties are up in October.

“I’ve served two terms; I’m 72. My wife wants to travel, and you can’t really do that and be on city council,” he says.

Councillor Ron Paull is the only council member to tell the Observer he will be running in October. Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, Sushil Thapar and Scott Elliott all say they have not yet decided whether to run this year.

In terms of the mayor, current mayor Bob Simpson says he will run for another term.

So far no new candidates have come forward to the media with intentions to run for either council or mayor. The Quesnel mayor and six council members are elected for four-year terms.

