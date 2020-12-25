Two Christmas morning fires in North Cowichan

Holiday festivities came to an abrupt end for many Christmas morning as firefighters were called out to not one but two structure fires in span of 10 minutes.

Fire crews rushed to a house fire on Grieve Road shortly after 9 a.m. Christmas day. Witness saw flames from quite a distance away. (Kevin Rothbauer)

Holiday festivities came to an abrupt end for many Christmas morning as firefighters were called out to not one but two structure fires in span of 10 minutes.

The first call went out shortly after 9 a.m. after multiple reports of heavy black smoke billowing into the air from Grieve Road off Sherman Road in North Cowichan.

The municipality’s South End crew, along with firefighters from Maple Bay rushed to the scene to find a fully engulfed house.

Minutes later, South End and Crofton firefighters were called to another possible structure fire on Quamichan Lake Park Road. The fire started in the chimney and there was concern the fire was beginning to spread into the house.

Firefighters at that scene were able to contain it to the chimney, however.

More to come as it becomes available.

Cowichan Valley Citizen