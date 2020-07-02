Two Chilliwack women make weekly Crime Stoppers most wanted list

Ashley Felix (left) and Raina MacDonald both of Chilliwack made the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers most wanted list for the week of July 5, 2020. (Crime Stoppers)

Two Chilliwack women made the top three most wanted list on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers weekly list.

Ashley Felix, 31, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, while Raina McDonald, 41, is wanted for theft under $5,000.

McDonald has an extensive criminal history, mostly in Chilliwack, and is wanted specifically in connection with an alleged theft on June 13, 2019 in Chilliwack. On that same file is Kenneth William Field who was charged with wilfully resisting or obstruction a peace officer. Field pleaded guilty to that charge on August 28, 2019.

McDonald, however, did not appear at her first appearance on Aug. 13, 2019 and a warrant was issued, warrants were reissued on Oct. 1, Oct. 22 and on April 24, 2020.

Raina Marie McDonald is described as 158 centimetres tall (5’2″), weighing 52 kilograms (115 pounds), with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ashley Nancy Felix also has a history with the criminal justice system, including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent from Chehalis on July 17, 2019. Felix was a no-show in court on March 10, 2020 at which time the warrant was issued.

She was charged in that case alongside prolific offender Ian Mountain. Mountain is still before the courts on that file, next due for a pre-trial conference on July 27. He had a warrant issued for his arrest last year and was arrested after three months on the lam on Nov. 1, 2019

• READ MORE: Prolific offender from Cultus Lake arrested

Ashley Felix is described as 160 centimetres tall (5’3″), weighing 73 kilograms (161 pounds), with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” list is a weekly fan-out service based on information provided by police investigators who ask for public assistance.

Anyone with information regarding McDonald or Felix is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. Tips could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. Tipsters are never be asked for a name or have to appear in court.

• RELATED: Chilliwack man wanted for 2.5 years makes weekly Crime Stoppers list

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress