Two Chilliwack vehicle crashes lead to two possible drunk driving charges

Separate incidents a reminder that some drivers are not getting the message

Like everywhere else, impaired driving remains a problem in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP are once again reminding people to stop driving if they’ve been consuming alcohol.

Two recent collisions led to two individuals possibly facing charges for impaired driving.

The first was just after 8:15 p.m. on April 28 when Chilliwack RCMP received a report that a truck crashed near the intersection of Camp River and Willbourn Roads. The crash quickly became an impaired driving investigation when a General Duty (GD) officer on scene noted alleged symptoms of intoxication in the 45-year-old Chilliwack man operating the vehicle.

Then shortly past midnight on April 29, a collision in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 5700-block of Vedder Road was reported to Chilliwack RCMP. At scene a Chilliwack Traffic Section investigator formed the opinion a 39-year-old woman from Chilliwack allegedly driving one of the vehicles had consumed alcohol.

RCMP will be submitting all circumstances of the investigations in reports to the BC Prosecutors Service for their assessment of impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle over .08.

“Operating a motor vehicle with impaired judgement is a dangerous practice which jeopardizes the safety of the community,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “RCMP remain committed to removing these drivers from our roadways.”

