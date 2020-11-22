Two Chilliwack staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Sunset Manor

Second outbreak at small assisted living facility but no residents affected

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at an assisted living facility in Chilliwack.

They reported on Friday evening (Nov. 20) that two staff members at Sunset Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time there has been a positive test among the staff at Sunset Manor. There was also a case reported by Fraser Health in late October.

Sunset Manor is a 30-bed assisted living facility on Broadway Avenue, owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack. There have been no confirmed reports of cases among residents there.

Fraser Health said Friday that a rapid response team is at the site, and communication with residents and families is underway.

The two staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

They also say enhanced control measures have been put in place at all affected sites in the health region.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” they said.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

