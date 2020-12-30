Chris Veenstra, principal, of Metric Civil Contractors Ltd. was named one of the top 40 Under 40 of Canadian Construction. (Metric Civil)

Two Chilliwack names on the 40 Under 40 top performers of Canadian Construction

Nick Westeringh, CEO of Westbow Group, and Chris Veenstra, of Metric Civil Contractors, were named

Two Chilliwack names are on the inaugural 40 Under 40 in Canadian Construction, from On-Site magazine and SitePartners.

The two top performers from Chilliwack were Chris Veenstra, principal of Metric Civil Contractors Ltd., and Nick Westeringh, CEO of Westbow Group of Companies, and they made the list of 40 Under 40 winners published Dec. 3 in On-Site.

Veenstra is noted for co-founding Metric Civil Contractors in 2012, a successful civil construction company with 30 employees, founded on “a strong environmental and safety” program, his profile stated.

“Safety, efficiency and environmental discipline” were cited in the On-Site piece as key while Veenstra was deconstructing and decommissioning old military buildings on Baffin Island, Nunavut, in some of the most challenging conditions in the Canadian Arctic.

“Now based out of Chilliwack, B.C., he has successfully partnered with several local Indigenous communities, completing a wide range of civil and environmental construction projects, thanks in part to his advocacy for environmental stewardship and building trusting working relationships.”

As CEO of Westbow, Westeringh is recognized for his integral role in the company’s ongoing expansion and growth.

“Specializing in project analysis, land acquisitions, construction operations, project management and financial management, in addition to contributing to the overall vision and strategic direction of the company, Westeringh has led Westbow to excellence in constructing more than 1,500 homes as a developer and establishing a portfolio of more than $400 million in assets.”

That represents a quadrupling in growth on Westeringh’s watch.

Westeringh is “committed to supporting the communities” where they build, providing grants and scholarships to Indigenous youth and offering mentorship and growth opportunities. Under the Westbow Group of Companies, Westeringh also supports OwnWest, a program designed to make home ownership accessible for everyone.

Nick Westeringh of Westbow Group was named one of the top 40 Under 40 of Canadian Construction. (Westbow)

