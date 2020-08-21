Two Chilliwack armed robberies likely connected, say RCMP

The Vedder Rotary Trail was one location of a reported armed robbery on Aug. 20, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An area of the Vedder trail system in Chilliwack was the scene of some concern earlier this week.

Police say they are investigating two armed robberies in the Garrison area of Chilliwack on Aug. 20. At about 10:30 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report of an armed robbery after a female was approached by a man brandishing a firearm on the Vedder Rotary Trail near Petawawa and Korea Road. The suspect is described as an Indigenous male in his early 20s, wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a black face mask.

Despite a heavy police presence in the area, including front line officers, members of the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services, the suspect was not located.

Then at about 2:30 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a second robbery at the Webster Landing Skate Park. In this case, a 13-year-old boy was approached by a male who produced what appeared to be a gun and demanded his bike. The suspect fled the scene on the boy’s bike prior to police arrival. The suspect in this robbery was wearing jeans and had his face covered. The stolen bike is described as a green “Sunday” bicycle with black handlebars and foot pegs.

Investigation into these armed robberies continues, Chilliwack RCMP confirmed Friday.

“Given the time, location and circumstances, police believe that these incidents may be related,” says Sgt. Krista VROLYK, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

“At this stage in the investigation, we are unable to confirm whether the firearm used in these offences was a real or replica firearm. RCMP treat all calls involving firearms as real until they are able to confirm otherwise.”

The Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding these crimes to call 604-792-4611.

