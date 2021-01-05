Two Castlegar families welcome New Year’s babies

Poppy Lux Postnikoff was born to parents Amanda and Jake Postnikoff of Castlegar

The first babies born in 2021 at both Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail belong to Castlegar families.

Poppy Lux Postnikoff entered the world on New Years Day to discover that she has six big sisters.

She was born at Kootenay Lake Hospital on Jan. 1 at 2:23 p.m. to parents Amanda and Jake Postnikoff of Castlegar.

Poppy, who weighed six pounds, joins siblings Cooper, Mady, Emmi, Lola, Harper, Grace and Noa.

“They are all doing wonderfully,” Amanda Postnikoff told the Nelson Star. “We’re actually a blended family. They have so much love for their little sibling, their little sister. They’re all very excited about her.”

In Trail, parents Patricia Nadeau and Jerome Brule of Castlegar welcomed Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2021 on Jan. 2 at 11:10 p.m. He weighed 8 lb. 1 oz. and has an older brother Samuel, 3.

The New Years baby for the entire Interior Health region was born in Kelowna at 1:22 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital. She hasn’t been named yet. Her parents are Ashley and Tyler Robinson. She is 8 lb. 10 oz. and has an older sister Emma, 2.

