Two cars stolen in Maple Ridge while idling unattended

Stay with your car when warming vehicle, RCMP recommends.

Just because it’s a bit frosty outside doesn’t mean car thieves are inside, trying to keep warm.

Two reports to Maple Ridge police Wednesday morning show that thieves are using the cold weather as an opportunity for making off with stolen wheels.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner said two vehicles that had been left outside unattended, while the motors were warming up, were stolen in separate incidents.

“We get it. It’s colder weather season and nobody enjoys getting into a chilly car, but we want to remind people that thieves look for these opportunities,” Klaussner said.

“If you must pre-warm your vehicle, please stay with your car.”

Temperatures plunged to 2 C on Tuesday and will dip to zero on Wednesday.

For more tips on preventing auto crime, visit ICBC's Road Safety Preventing Auto Crime.

