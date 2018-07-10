Two cars collide near Nanaimo McDonald’s drive-thru

No serious injuries reported after two cars crash in south Nanaimo.

First responders tend to passengers and wreckage after a collision on Nicol Street in Nanaimo Tuesday morning (July 10). (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

An accident occurred at a McDonald’s drive-thru in south Nanaimo the morning of Tuesday, July 10.

Firefighters, B.C. Ambulance and Nanaimo RCMP were called to the scene of a collision between two cars in front of the McDonald’s restaurant near the intersection of Nicol and Milton streets shortly after 9 a.m.

Both cars sustained serious damage as one car, driving north on Nicol Street, made contact with the other car pulling out of the McDonald’s drive-thru.

The crash closed both northbound lanes of Nicol Street for more than 30 minutes until the vehicles could be towed from the scene.

No serious injuries were reported for the drivers or passengers in either vehicle.

