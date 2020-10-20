Two cars collide at intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The collision was reported at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20

A car slides off the road after a collision at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gertsmar Road in Kelowna on Oct. 20. (Photo - Twila Amato)

A two-vehicle collision resulted in one car sliding off the road and into the bushes outside an apartment building at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road in Kelowna this morning.

The incident was reported at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. Gerstmar Road was blocked off in both directions for a short time but has since reopened.

Kelowna fire and ambulance remain on the scene. No injuries were reported.

